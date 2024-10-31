Decolonising African education: Breaking free from a legacy of dependence

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The narrative surrounding African education is a complex one, marred by a legacy of colonialism that continues to exert influence long after formal independence was achieved. The colonial powers may have physically departed, but they left behind a system that perpetuates their control, alienating and limiting our potential through an education model that was never designed for African progress. This system was imposed on us, moulded to produce obedient workers rather than innovators, and we have yet to critically examine why we are taught what we are taught, and to whose benefit.

From the earliest stages, our education begins to veer off course. At the nursery level, children are often taught to sing, dance, or play games that contribute little to their cognitive or practical skills for future growth. This approach neglects foundational subjects that could foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

As pupils advance to primary school, they are introduced to an eclectic mix of topics that are often outdated, irrelevant, or disconnected from the realities of African life. The pattern continues into secondary education, where outdated curricula focus on literary analysis, historical events, and skills with little practical application, while excluding relevant knowledge about modern technology, local industries, or the rich cultural and scientific heritage of Africa.

This kind of education reinforces a passive, consumer mind-set rather than an active, innovative one. For example, in many African countries, students are not taught how to mine or process the copper they walk over on their way to school, while foreign companies exploit these resources for their own economic gain. The education system does not prioritise teaching us how to harness our continent’s wealth for our development. Instead, we are taught abstract facts like “Mount Everest is the tallest mountain” — information that does nothing to address the economic, social, and technological problems we face.

Meanwhile, children in Western countries are not bound by the same kind of irrelevant knowledge. Their education emphasises skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to their society’s needs, enabling them to be problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, and innovators. In stark contrast, we are burdened with memorising the capital cities of countries that have no relevance to our daily lives, while our own local knowledge and cultural contexts are neglected. When this system inevitably fails to prepare us for real-world challenges, we find ourselves dependent on foreign aid and loans, which only serve to deepen our economic bondage.

The colonial model was explicitly designed to perpetuate African dependence on Western economies. It inculcates a mentality of inferiority, teaching us to view our own people and capabilities as inadequate while idolizing Western ways of life. This mind-set is evident in various spheres, from the pursuit of Western education at the expense of indigenous knowledge systems, to the widespread belief that marrying a white person symbolizes success. It is a mentality that suggests that Western validation is the ultimate benchmark for achievement.

The system not only promotes dependency but actively discourages questioning and critical thinking. We accept knowledge handed down to us without scrutiny, believing in its inherent superiority. This has perpetuated a cycle where the same alienated curriculum is passed down to the next generation, stifling creativity, self-sufficiency, and cultural pride.

To achieve true liberation, we must reimagine and revolutionize of education systems from ground up. It’s imperative that we prioritize knowledge that empowers us to harness our abundant resources, innovate within our unique cultural frameworks, and solve our own challenges. The richness of African histories, philosophies and sciences—long suppressed must be reclaimed and integrated at the heart of our learning. Africa’s path forward lies in dismantling the remnants of colonial education and replacing it with a system that reflects the genius of our people, by Africans, for Africans—fostering a mindset of independence, resilience, and self-determination rather than dependency. This is the foundation upon which we will build a future that is truly our own.

Abu Anwar Muhammad Al~Ghazali,

University of The Gambia

School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences,

Logistics Minister of the Health Vault Foundation (HVF),

Deputy Coordinator of the Country Cooperation Strategy Management at the United Nations Young Diplomats (UNYD),

Full STEAM Member at Clifton Park Academy, UK

Re: Government names companies licensed to recruit workers to Spain

Dear Editor,

Why should would we send our men and women to do farming in Spain when we have enough arable land and water here to farm in the country? The government should adequately invest in agriculture and entice people to go into farming which is one of the most lucrative business areas. It’s only for three months of the year that the land is cultivated in The Gambia! What is government doing about to reverse such a terrible bad practice? The Gambia is one big fertile plantation. If Indians could come here to take our lands for cheap price to farm, why can’t the government devise ways and means to get our own people cultivate the land? What support is government giving to farmers, especially in the area of mechanised farming? Do we see Spain sending her people to go to foreign lands to be farm labourers? Who wants to be a labourer in a foreign farm all his life? There cannot be a more irresponsible decision than this so-called agreement!

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

Re: Government names companies licensed to recruit workers to Spain

Dear Editor,

This whole scheme shows our lack of long-term vision for a country. I am currently in Europe, very close to Spain and I can tell you that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of migrants without jobs in Spain, Portugal, Italy and France. Even those with jobs are largely subjected to slavish menial jobs and conditions. The Europe that is sold in The Gambia or Africa is not the one most find here.

Yero S Bah

Nema Kunku