US Ambassador meets Darboe

By Omar Bah

The United States Ambassador to The Gambia Sharon Cromer Thursday paid a courtesy call on main opposition United Democratic Party leader Ousainu Darboe.

The Ambassador and her delegation were received by Mr Darboe, assisted by Lamin Manneh, deputy secretary for external affairs and diaspora.

The two parties discussed a host of issues ranging from the political and economic situation in the country and the FGM bill currently tabled before the National Assembly of The Gambia.

After about 45 minutes of cordial discussions, Ambassador Cromer thanked Mr Darboe for receiving her again at his office. The two parties expressed satisfaction at the open-door policy between them. The two parties agree to meet regularly.

