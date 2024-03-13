Sonko set to be released, State withdraws case

- Advertisement -

Seneweb has reported that the government of Senegal has withdrawn its appeal against the decision to rehabilitate Ousmane Sonko on the electoral lists.

The leader of Pastef therefore becomes eligible again.

The conviction of Ousmane Sonko in absentia is annulled after this withdrawal by the State, which therefore confirms the decision first taken by Sabassy Faye in Ziguinchor, confirmed by the Dakar Court.

- Advertisement -

Sonko, 49, the leader of the Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), was jailed last year on a conviction of corrupting the youth in a case where he fell short of being charged with statutory rape.

In Sonko’s place, PASTEF opted for Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

In a notice, the government said: “The leader of PASTEF, the Patriots, Ousmane Sonko is finally rehabilitated on the electoral lists because the State of Senegal has withdrawn its appeal against the decision to rehabilitate Ousmane Sonko from the electoral lists.”