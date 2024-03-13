Gambian Embassy in US participates in ‘Embassy Chef Challenge’ to boost culinary diplomacy

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of The Gambia in the United States of America on March 7th participated in 2024 Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge to showcase the unique flavours of the various cuisines of The Gambia in a friendly culinary competition held at the Union Station in Washington D.C. The aim of the Embassy’s participation is to boost the impact of culinary diplomacy.

The Embassy in Washington D.C. joined 22 other embassies to partake in what is described as culinary diplomacy. It is in this regard The Gambia prepares its local delicacies especially domoda and local juice the likes of baobab and wonjo. The Gambian Chef, Mr. Hatib Joof of the Mansa Kunda Restaurant situated in Maryland represented The Gambia Embassy at the Chef Challenge. The Gambia was hailed for having prepared the most delicious food.

The Deputy Head of Mission, Rtd Lt. Gen. Yakuba Drammeh who represented the Ambassador at the event hailed the event as a resounding success given the ambiance and the purpose for which the event was organised especially in the context of bringing the Embassies stationed in Washington D.C. and local communities in an atmosphere characterized by mutual trust and confidence.

In another development, Strathmore Music Centre in Bethesda is preparing to host our own Gambian kora maestro, Sona Jobarteh. The event is scheduled for April 7th 2024 and it is expected that thousands of Americans and non-Americans would attend this important musical event. It is against this backdrop that His Excellency Ambassador Momodou Lamin Bah was on Tuesday March 5th invited by the Strathmore Music Centre for a briefing prior to the event proper.

During the visit, the Ambassador and delegation were taken on a conducted tour of the hall and the premises where the event would be held.

The Embassy was offered the opportunity to invite Gambian organisations or associations to the Calabash Arts Market community in order to showcase their artifacts prior and after the concert. This offer would undoubtedly enable local Gambian visual artists, performers and vendors who practice and promote our cultural arts to display and sell their products and services.