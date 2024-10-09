UTG Medical Student’s Association Understanding breast cancer: key insights

- Advertisement -

By Dr. Modou Lamin Conteh, EFSTH

Introduction: epidemiology

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide, accounting for about 25% of all cancer cases. In the U.S., approximately 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. While it predominantly affects women, men can also develop breast cancer, albeit at a lower rate. The incidence varies globally, influenced by factors such as lifestyle, genetics, and healthcare access.

Causes

The exact causes of breast cancer remain unclear, but it arises from mutations in the DNA of breast cells. These mutations can be hereditary or acquired due to various environmental factors. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of these mutations is crucial for developing targeted therapies and preventative measures.

Risk factors

Several risk factors have been identified, including:

· Genetic factors: Mutations in genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 significantly increase the risk.

· Age: The risk increases with age, particularly after 55.

· Family History: A history of breast cancer in close relatives raises one’s risk.

· Hormonal factors: Longer exposure to estrogen, whether from menstruation, hormone replacement therapy, or late menopause, can elevate risk.

· Lifestyle choices: Factors such as obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and smoking are associated with an increased risk.

Screening and examinations

Early detection is key to improving outcomes. Recommended screening methods include:

· Mammograms: Annual screenings starting at age 40 help detect abnormalities.

· Clinical breast exams: Performed by healthcare professionals, these are recommended every 1-3 years for women aged 20-39 and annually for those 40 and older.

· Self-exams: While not a replacement for professional screenings, self-exams can help individuals become familiar with their breast tissue and identify any changes.

Care given: treatment options

Breast cancer treatment depends on various factors, including the type and stage of cancer. Common treatment options include:

· Surgery: Lumpectomy or mastectomy may be performed to remove tumors.

· Radiation Therapy: Often used post-surgery to eliminate remaining cancer cells.

· Chemotherapy: Systemic treatment that uses drugs to kill cancer cells, often before or after surgery.

· Hormonal Therapy: Targeting hormone receptors in certain breast cancers to slow growth.

· Targeted Therapy: Focused on specific characteristics of cancer cells, such as HER2-positive cancers.

Take-home message

Breast cancer awareness is vital in promoting early detection, education, and support for those affected. Understanding the epidemiology, causes, risk factors, screening methods, and treatment options empowers individuals to take proactive steps in their health journey. By prioritizing awareness and support, we can collectively work towards reducing the impact of breast cancer in our communities. For further information or to get involved, consider reaching out to local health organizations or support groups.