UTG welcomes over 1,000 new students

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The University of The Gambia (UTG) yesterday held its 13th matriculation ceremony, welcoming over 1,075 new students out of which 527 are males and 548 females.

The event, attended by students, faculty staff, parents, and university administrators, was graced by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Herbert Robinson, who delivered a keynote speech highlighting the role of the university in fostering the intellectual and professional growth of students, positioning them as future leaders in The Gambia.

He also urged students to focus on their studies, participate in extracurricular activities, and engage in leadership roles within the student body.

The VC reaffirmed the UTG’s commitment to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive academic environment. “With over 1,000 students joining the ranks, the university is positioned to continue its growth trajectory, working toward a future where The Gambia’s youth can access quality education without needing to venture beyond the country’s borders,” he said.

Among the matriculating students are those pursuing degrees in diverse fields such as law, medicine, education, business administration, and engineering, a reflection of UTG’s commitment to expanding its academic offerings and supporting a variety of disciplines.

Students interviewed expressed excitement about joining UTG and spoke of their aspirations for the future. A law student, Ndey Yasin Mbaye said she felt inspired by the Vice-Chancellor’s words and is looking forward to a rewarding experience at the university. “I’m eager to learn, meet new people, and make a difference. I’m grateful for this opportunity,” she said with a smile.