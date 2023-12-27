19.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 28, 2023
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

VDF gives over D1M in scholarships, religious and disaster support

311
- Advertisement -

The Vision Development Fund, a local charity headed by Momodou Turo Darboe, on Saturday distributed cash and food materials worth D1,124. million to different categories of beneficiaries at its Churchill’s Town headquarters.

They include Christian and Muslim communities as well as scholarships for needy and deserving students, victims of floods and other disasters.

The VDF has been delivering humanitarians services over many decades to various categories of beneficiaries.  Its founder Momodou Turo Darboe said the current donation coinciding with Christmas reflects a symbol of the ideals of the Foundation which has a primary focus of helping humanity and complementing government’s efforts. Various beneficiaries took time to thank the VDF for the benevolent gesture.  

Previous article
GAMBIANS SPEAK ON AFCON PREPARATIONS
Next article
Reading society promoting Gambian literature awards 7 schools
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions