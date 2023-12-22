GAMBIANS SPEAK ON AFCON PREPARATIONS

- Advertisement -

Vox pop on Gambia’s journey to second Afcon appearance

Eliman Janneh, national team supporter

I call on all Gambians, irrespective of your party affiliation to come on board and support the national team. This national team is ours; so let’s give it the support it deserves.

- Advertisement -

Ebrima Secka, Programme Manager, National Sports Council

We are appealing to all Gambians or non-Gambians resident in the Gambia to contribute their quota as government cannot do it alone. This is about Gambia because when the team is playing, we say Gambia is playing against another country not individual names. Now we have to motivate players (the most important) and to motivate them, every Gambian will have to participate regardless of what you have, the budget is three hundred and eighty eight million dalasis (D388M) so those selling in the markets, streets, football clubs, sport associations and professional players should contribute to this.

Abdoulie Jallow, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs

- Advertisement -

I want to use this opportunity to inform Gambians that Gambia has the intention to support all the players, media and other necessary logistics and budget that is necessary to ensure that our football team is able to participate satisfactorily in the upcoming AFCON 2023. As a result of this, there has been an extensive consultation relating to the funding. The Ministry of Finance under the leadership of Hon. Seedy Keita is making all efforts to make sure that we are able to raise most of the funding required to support the national team and supporters. On this note, I will also want to appeal to the general public to support this noble effort by contributing to the fundraising initiatives that is currently championed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports through the national coordinating committee (NCC), who will formally reach out to the private sector and the Gambian public to ensure that they contribute their quota towards the AFCON tournament which is due to be held in Cote D’Ivoire. On this note, we like to thank the Government through the President and other stakeholders for their support especially the media.

Lamin Kaba Bajo, President, Gambia Football Federation

We really want to congratulate ourselves first for going back to AFCON after the last edition and thanks to the support and prayers of Gambian people. This is a national endeavour, and the bill is very high and we know that the government and the federation cannot do it alone. As such, we need the contribution of every Gambian regardless of your status. This will help us to create a very conducive environment for the players to do their best and to do their best this time will be better than their best the last time and go beyond the quarter finals. As such, I once again call on all Gambians and non-Gambians resident in the Gambia to contribute in anyway so that we can attain the budget that we need for a well prepared AFCON.

Papa Yusupha Njie, honorary consul of Cote D’Ivoire in the Gambia

Akwaaba” as we say in Cote D’ivoire and what a “welcome” awaits the Scorpions and Team-Gambia. Victory from the so-called group of death is certainly within our hands. One team, one nation, united in search of multiple victories. Go scorpions go! Allah bless us all.

Lamin Manga, Member of the NCC

As the nation prepares for another Afcon, I wish to reiterate the Ministry and by extension, government’s continued commitment to work with GFF and all stakeholders in ensuring a successful participation in the CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast. We therefore call on institutions and cooperate bodies to support this process, as sports unifies people more than anything.

Musa Sise chairman, NCC media sub-committee

As we reflect on our historical maiden appearance at an AFCON, with even more reason to believe that we can as a team and a people, we are reaching out once again to the populace to own up and support the National team generously, for we are The Gallant Scorpions.

Ebou Faye, First vice President Gambia Football Federation

Just calling all Gambians to support the team and be part of the process. It is a process that will bring joy to all Gambians and bring excitement and we want to go to the AFCON to do well, perform well and represent the Gambia to the highest level and hopefully bring the trophy back home.

Mahmoud Lamin Jawla Ag. Executive Director National Sports Council

I am calling on every Gambian, as we all know Gambia has qualified for the Afcon for the second time. I am calling on all Gambians to support the team anyway they can; being cash or kind and even those who cannot do these two can also pray for the team!

Momodou Lamin Sanyang, the National Fans Club

Asalamu Alaikum to my Gambian family. It’s me. I am hereby appealing to each and every Gambian that the National Coordinating Committee being formed by the government is here to raise funds so that our boys (Scorpions) can achieve their dreams inIvory Coast. We are appealing to each and every Gambian. We need your donations and let’s all come out and donate anything you have donated is a national call. Let’s show our patriotism as Gambia belongs to us. Let’s all come out and rally behind the boys and donate the NCC so that all what we are yearning for we can all get it together.