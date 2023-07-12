Veil plaintiffs seek to drop D20M claim from suit

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyer Borry S. Touray, representing the girls who filed a D20M suit against their schools for not allowing them to wear veil, has now filed an application before the High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh seeking to amend their suit by removing the D20M claim. The girls now want to keep the suit at violation of their fundamental human rights.

The suit was filed by some girl students and interest groups against Gambia Senior Secondary School, St Therese’s Upper Basic School, Rev J.C.Faye Memorial School, St Peters Senior Secondary School, Charles Jow Memorial Academy, Grace Bilingual School, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The suit initially included a D20M claim but the applicants are now seeking a declaration by the court that their fundamental rights to manifest and practice their religion as enshrined in the constitution was violated by the defendants.

At the last adjourned date, the lawyers representing the schools had refused to receive service of the processes seeking the amendment asking they be served in their chambers.

That was done. However, the respondents’ lawyers said they are yet to respond as they have not filed their opposition to the application.

As a result, the application could not be heard on Monday which could have paved way to amend the originating summons (claim).

The case now comes up in November, 2023.