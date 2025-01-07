Vernon trio take up England to Africa challenge

- Advertisement -

Three Vernon residents are winging their way over the pond to participate in the Dakar Challenge, a fundraising three-week drive (and sail) from England to Africa.

The trio will be taking part in the Dakar (aka Plymouth to Banjul) Challenge, taking three weeks to drive and boat from Plymouth, England, to Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia. They’ll be driving and raising money and equipment for a Rotary club in The Gambia, as well as the North Okanagan Hospice Society, where Pace is the chief financial officer, and Matthews is the former executive director, turned consultant. Teg is also a consultant.

“This is a charity run, it’s not a race,” said Matthews. “The objective is to raise money for the Rotary club in The Gambia. We buy a cheap vehicle, and there’s a limit to the cost of the vehicle you can purchase. You just hope it makes it there (to the race). Then they auction off the vehicles. The money goes to 18 different charities, some are health care related, some are women’s charities in The Gambia. It’s all done through Rotary.”

So the Matthews purchased a used Honda CR-V from a gentleman who owns an auto shop in Plymouth. It’s the organiser of the Challenge who puts international competitors in touch with people in England to get vehicles for the race.

The shop owner emailed the Matthews with some unfortunate news: the car had died, and it would take him a couple of months to fix, meaning it wouldn’t be ready in time for the event, which begins January 10.

“He felt so bad he gave us car two, a similar 2005 Honda CR-V that he had at his shop,” said Matthews.

It was while living in the Middle East that the Matthews first heard about the Dakar Challenge (not to be confused with the Dakar Rally, which began Jan. 3 and IS a race). A person they knew had taken part and told them about it. The Vernon couple has been trying for nearly a decade to go and take part. They felt this was a good time to do it, and raise money for North Okanagan Hospice.

Needing a third person, they invited Pace.

“She (Lisa) is crazy and she drags me along,” said Pace. “It’s going to be an adventure.”

Leaving in January every year The Dakar/Banjul challenge departs for sunny West Africa and takes 21 days from your front door to the finish line should all go to plan via France, Spain, Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, and Senegal, ending in The Gambia. A distance of about 4,400 miles (7,081 kilometres) in a very unsuitable non ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) compliant shopping car. What could possibly go wrong?

Challengers age 17+ with little to no mechanical knowledge take part in this adventure of a life time in their trusty rusty old banger. Taking in nice smooth roads, broken roads, mountain passes, dust tracks, corrugated dust (you’ll know it once on it), two days in the desert and a whole day driving down an empty sandy beach dipping in and out of the sea. This is not a rally or a race. It is a bunch of like-minded people all driving in the same direction, all looking out for each other making sure they all make it to the end.

“I hope the tide will be out,” deadpanned Pace.

Lisa will be the lead primary driver and, yes, she does have experience driving a right-side vehicle (steering wheel on the right, which is what the Honda CR-V is) and on the left side of the road, having lived previously in the United Kingdom.

She figures the team will be on the road anywhere from four-to-eight hours a day. There will be no driving at night, no speeding (though Lisa insists they won’t be the last team to arrive in The Gambia), and, for the most part, they will be travelling with some of the other 35 teams. There are eight countries represented in the Challenge and a total of 79 competitors.

The threesome will be staying in bed-and-breakfast locations along the way, but will be camping when (if) they reach the desert. Should they make it to the sands, the Vernon team will get a chance to experience riding camels, something Pace – a former horse racing jockey – is looking forward to.

There are two other Canadian entries. One is Lisa’s oldest sister and her husband from Edmonton, and they conned, er, convinced a farmer friend from Manitoba to put in a squad.

“We’re hoping the farmer is mechanically sound as none of us have a mechanical background,” said Lisa. “He’s got a big farm so he should be handy.”

The teams are responsible for their own fuel, water, and food.

The Matthews and Pace are bringing along necessary equipment like Pace’s trusty crescent wrench, a tire iron, air compressor, satellite GPS (Global Positioning System) and chargers for their phones. Matthews’ sister is bringing along a plug-in cooler. The team won’t be bringing the equipment home.

“Everything is given to Rotary in The Gambia and they distribute it as the people there really do not have much of anything,” said Lisa. “We also get to visit the charities that the money will be going to. That will be very exciting.”

The Vernon car hopes to raise $10,000 for North Okanagan Hospice Society, as well as for the charities in The Gambia. You will be able to donate to their challenge through the NOHS website, nohs.ca, and through hospice’s Instagram and Facebook pages, which is also where you can follow along with the trio on the adventure.

