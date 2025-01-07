Banjul chronicles

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The feeling of christmas from yester years have faded significantly over time. Christmas carols, gallants and decorations were a staple in most Christian Gambian households. Songs such as Joy to the World the lord has come, away in a manger and silent nights were regularly played over the radio and choral choirs frequented homes singing christmas carols.

Modernity and development have its positives and downsides too. Paper ship builders (Faanaals) were busy building lanterns for the festive season and the hunting clubs were eager to display their latest masquerades. Shops such as St Anthony’s Store (Mrs Blaine) were busy selling mask (false Face) and fireworks (petarr). A cultural shift has surely dawn on us because we are inculcating norms that were not part of our cultural tapestry. The Samayos, Famara, kankurangs and koumpoh are not the same as they used to be. Instead Eggereh which is relatively new in our cultural dispensation is deeply taking root in our culture. I missed the flo (chase) from the Behgy’s, kankurangs and samayoh, the brilliant dance of famara and the famous chant “Famara awaal nii aiyee ya ndout” and “Choro roh Choroh yaa tek si dara” hahaha. My mind also went to Kebba Box, one of the best box drummers in town. Wow how I missed the way life once was. Let’s bring back the old for it had more substance and value to our cultural heritage than the picked-up values that are not only fads but trendy values that will not withstand the test of time. Compliments of the season to all my Christian friends and family. My Gambia has always been diverse and tolerant for religion has never been a dogma or a divisive tool. I grew up attending Methodist Prep and attending church and periodically taking offerings or singing in the school choir was part of life.

Nyang Njie

Banjul