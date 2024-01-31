Vicky’s training and skills center graduates 43 students

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

Vicky’s training and skills center Saturday graduated 43 certificate and diploma students in hairdressing and cosmetology courses. The graduation ceremony was held at Ebujan Theatre in Kanifing.

This is the 13th graduation of Vicky’s; the purpose of the graduation is to celebrate the hard work and commitment of youth who have maximized their potential in hairdressing and cosmetology skills. The center has been contributing to national development in the aspect of youth development and poverty alleviation since its inception.

The center has produced more than 1000 graduates over the past years since it was fully in operation over 13 years ago.

Proprietress Victoria G Tamba, said the skills center is established to develop outstanding citizens and businesses in the cosmetology and hairdressing industry by providing professional skills.

Tamba said “our mission is to improve the socio-economic status of youth and early school drop outs by providing jobs related skills in the cosmetology and hairdressing industry for self-sustainment and empowerment in developing based skills to meet the demands for national development”.

Mrs. Tamba urged the graduands to deliver exceptional customer service, adding that they can establish strong relationship with their customers and foster loyalty which leads to more business opportunities. She reminded them to strive to provide the best possible service.

Head of the inspectorate and skill training Dept. at NYSS, Pa Dodou Mbaye, hailed the skill center for their tremendous effort in helping youth to acquire skills. “NYSS will continue to work hand-in-hand with the skill center because our objective is the same which is to enhance youths to develop skill and become self-employed”, Mbaye disclosed. He urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the training center.

Graduand, Ndaga Suso on behalf of her fellow graduands, thanked the school and management. She urged her fellow students to embark on a respective journey, to be good ambassadors of the noble institution. “Let us recognize the potential skill and ethical predicaments that can arise in the pursuit of our skill quest”.