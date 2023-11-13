Victims Center calls for justice for slain Nov.11 soldiers

- Advertisement -

As families marked the 29th anniversary of 11th November 1994, the day the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) ordered the unlawful execution of some 14 soldiers accused of attempting to overthrow the government, the Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations has called on government to ensure the full implementation of the TRRC recommendations and continue searching for the remains of the other soldiers, who were improperly buried at the Yundum Barracks so that they can have a proper burial.

“Following the submissions of the TRRC report and recommentions to the government for the prosecution of key perpetrators, which has been part of the Government Whitepaper, we hope the victims and their families will get the justice they deserve.

Finally, we would like the Government to fulfill its promises of building a state-of-the-earth forensic laboratory for the identification of all exhumed bodies.

In conclusion, we would like to thank the National Human Rights Commission for taking up the responsibility to monitor the implementation of the TRRC recommendations by the Government. In the same vein, we would also like to thank all local, regional, and international partners for their unflinching support in ensuring a successful TJ process in The Gambia,” the statement concluded.