Encroachers into gov’t layouts warned of imminent demolition

The Ministry of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs has said it observed a widespread disregard for laws and rules governing land development and that significant encroachments have been reported in Government Residential Layouts within the Greater Banjul Area, particularly in the West Coast Region.

A statement from the ministry said the Department of Physical Planning and Housing, together with the Department of Lands and Surveys and other stakeholders will be conducting an assessment exercise to establish the plots of land affected by these encroachments, which will be immediately followed by a joint operation to clear all such encroachments and unauthorised structures within designated government layouts.

“Therefore, all affected allottees are urged to present their allocation letters or leases, along with a written complaint, to the Department of Lands and Surveys by 30th November and, accordingly, all unpermitted development activities must cease immediately,” the statement added.

It said the clearing operation will for now affect Salagi Layout Proper and Salagi Extension Layout, Old Yundum Layout, Nemasu Layout, and Tanji Residential Layout.

“The exercise commences at Old Yundum and Salagi Residential Layouts with the issuance of demolition notices starting 1st December, while operations in Tanji and Nemasu Layouts will follow in subsequent phases,” the statement concluded.