IsDB strengthens development ties with Gambia

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 11 November 2023– The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, held talks with Gambian President H.E. Adama Barrow in Riyadh to strengthen the cooperation between IsDB and The Gambia. This is in continuation of their previous meeting on January 29, 2023, in Banjul. The leaders assessed progress on key infrastructural and educational projects funded by the IsDB.

President Adama Barrow expressed gratitude for IsDB’s consistent support and goodwill, emphasizing the institution’s crucial role in fostering The Gambia’s development. He highlighted that the achievements are a testament to mutual partnerships.

Dr. Al Jasser commended the progress in The Gambia under President Barrow’s leadership, specifically noting significant milestones in the completion of the Bertil Harding Highway, the Brikama Power Plant, and the start of academic operations at the University of The Gambia’s Faraba Campus.

The leaders delved into the successful completion of projects valued at approximately USD 30 million, aligning strategically with The Gambia’s 2023–2027 National Development Plan. Dr. Al Jasser assured President Barrow of the Bank’s commitment to supporting the Plan through diverse financial mechanisms tailored to The Gambia’s growth and development needs.