Mayor Lowe completes Bloomberg-Harvard leadership program

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe is among only three African mayors in the 2023 Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative training programme. She and her group mainly from non-African countries were awarded certificates last week at the end of the year-long programme.

The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative–the flagship program of the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harverd University–is collaboration between Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School, and Bloomberg Philanthropies to equip mayors and senior city officials to tackle complex challenges in their cities and improve the quality of life of their residents.

Launched in 2017, the Initiative has worked with 465 mayors and 2271 senior city officials in 524 cities worldwide. The Initiative advances research and develops new curriculum and teaching tools to help city leaders solve real-world problems. By engaging Harvard graduate students in research and field work, the Initiative supports current city leaders while investing in future generations. The Initiative also advances the field of city leadership through teaching, research, and new curricular materials that help city leaders drive government performance and address pressing social problems.

Commenting on the achievement, Mayor Lowe said: “This transforming journey has greatly improved my leadership abilities. Looking back on my first year in office in 2018, the road was not without difficulties. However, I have made significant growth in numerous aspects of leadership, such as communication, attentive listening, and effective decision-making, over time. I will like to extend my gratitude to REFELA, Bloomberg Harvard, and the Banjul City Council for their essential guidance and mentorship during this trip”.