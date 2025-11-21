VICTIMS DEMAND GOV’T APOLOGY FOR JAMMEH-ERA CRIMES

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Victims Centre (GVC) has confirmed to The Standard yesterday that it has written to the Office of the President on several occasions demanding an audience with President Barrow to officially request him to issue a formal apology to the Gambian people over crimes committed by the Jammeh regime.

In an exclusive with The Standard, the centre’s coordinator, Kebba Jome, said an official apology from President Barrow is not only overdue but is an essential step toward true national healing and reconciliation noting that the state and government are a continuum.

- Advertisement -

He emphasised that without an unequivocal acknowledgment of the crimes committed under Jammeh’s government — and the enduring trauma suffered by thousands of Gambians — the country cannot move forward with genuine peace or justice.

Mr Jome highlighted testimony from victims who continue to live with psychological scars, families of the disappeared, and those wrongfully detained, tortured, or silenced under Jammeh’s autocratic regime.

“We have written to the Office of the President on several occasions to seek an audience with the president so that we can plead with him to at least address the nation and apologise on behalf of the perpetrators of the former government. We believe him coming on air to apologise would set the pace for reconciliation and start the healing process.”

- Advertisement -

Jome added that if he has the chance to face the president, he will tell him that considering the majority of the victims were affiliated with the UDP like himself was, he should be more sympathetic to them.

“I will urge him to ensure that the government supports the victims and ensure we are given the opportunity to meet him or the minister of justice from time to time.”

He said the victims’ community is facing serious challenges in terms of funding when it comes to accessing medical service and other logistics.