VP Jallow leads delegation to understudy Rwanda’s transformative education programme

By Mahzouba Maya Faal

In a significant diplomatic overture, Mohammed B.S Jallow, the vice president responded to an official invitation by the Rwanda Cooperation Agency. culminating in three-day transformative visit which also included Ebrima Sisawo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), Alpha Bah, Director of Standard and Quality Assurance (MoBSE),. Ousainou Ngum, International Consultant for NewGlobe, Sulayman Cham, consultant, and among others.

The primary focus of this visit was to under study the Rwanda EQUIP Educational Transformation program—an innovative collaboration between the Rwandan government and NewGlobe as technical partners. The delegation sought inspiration from this initiative to replicate its success in The Gambia through the proposed GambiaTOPS, aspiring to elevate all public schools to meet global standards.

Under the guidance of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rwanda Cooperation and NewGlobe, Vice President Jallow and delegation explored the Kigali Genocide Memorial, gaining profound insights into Rwanda’s historical fabric.

Subsequently, VP Jallow engaged Rwanda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente in discussions traversing the government’s action and coordination, oversight of national forums, national development plans, and performance contract monitoring across sectors and districts.

Day two of Vice President Jallow’s visit unfolded with a strategic meeting at the Ministry of Education where Hon Twagirayezu Gaspard, Minister of Education, warmly welcomed the delegation and introduced them a comprehensive understanding of Rwanda’s education system from foundational to higher learning.

A pivotal moment ensued at Kacyiru Primary School, where VP Jallow and the delegation witnessed the impactful RwandaEQUIP Educational Transformation program in action. This collaboration between the Rwandan government and NewGlobe serves as a beacon for the proposed GambiaTOPS initiative, aimed at elevating public schools in The Gambia to international standards.

The day culminated in a productive meeting with Jay Kimmelman, Co-Founder and CEO of NewGlobe, where he presented the proposed GambiaTOPS for enhanced learning. VP Jallow expressed admiration for Rwanda’s education model, recognizing it as a commendable benchmark for emulation.

As the visit concludes, the collaborative efforts between The Gambia and Rwanda in the field of education stand poised to yield transformative outcomes, fostering a shared commitment to educational excellence.