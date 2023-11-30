FaBB Foundation oversees presentation of D6M medicalequipment to Essau hospital donated by Qatar Charity

- Advertisement -

Under the dynamic leadership of Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, Madam Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, the FaBB Foundation partnered with Qatar Charity to oversee the presentation of medical equipment and assorted items valued at over 6 million dalasi to the Maternity Unit of Essau District Hospital on Monday, November 27, 2023. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to complement the government’s Comprehensive Emergency management of Newborn and Child Health Services under the leadership of His Excellency the President, with the primary objective of reducing maternal, neonatal, and child morbidities and mortalities. Commending the Qatar Charity Organization for providing invaluable equipment that will significantly improve the quality of care and services at the facility, Seyfo George L. Sonko, Chairman of the Health Centre Management Committee of Essau District Hospital, expressed gratitude. Mrs. Betty, CEO of FaBB Foundation, also extended appreciation to Qatar Charity for promptly responding to their request and generously donating life-saving equipment to Essau District Hospital. This aligns with the strategic vision of Her Excellency the First Lady, ensuring that every Gambian has access to quality care during pregnancies, labor, and the post-partum period. Country Director of Qatar Charity Organization, Mr. Hussain, provided insight into their collaboration with FaBB Foundation. Their investment of approximately 6.2 million dollars in life-saving equipment and assorted medical items for Essau District Hospital underscores their commitment to Health System Strengthening and other critical areas. He assured continued collaboration in line with the strategic vision of the Foundation. Expressing delight and appreciation, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, acknowledged the FaBB Foundation and Qatar Charity for complementing the Ministry of Health’s efforts in successfully implementing policies and programs. He encouraged the management of Essau District Hospital to take inventory of the equipment and utilize it for the benefit of the intended recipients. He emphasized the remarkable benevolence of Her Excellency the First Lady, highlighting her historic efforts in mobilizing meager resources for mothers and children at EFSTH when he served as the Chief Medical Director. In her remarks, Her Excellency Madam Fatoumatta Bah Barrow expressed gratitude to Qatar Charity for positively responding to her advocacy and call for support. This collaboration equips Essau District Hospital’s Maternity Unit with life-saving equipment, aligning with her passionate drive to enhance the government’s efforts, spearheaded by His Excellency the President, in making the health sector a formidable force.