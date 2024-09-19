WABA congratulates Governor Saidy on WAIFEM chairmanship

- Advertisement -

The West African Bankers Association (WABA) has congratulated Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Buah Saidy, on his recent election as Chairman of the Board of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

Governor Saidy was elected new chairman of the West African Institute for Financial and Economics Management’s Board, WAIFEM at the ongoing West Africa Monetary Zone (WAMZ) meetings in Conakry, Guinea.

“On behalf of WABA, Mr Alhagie Jeng, Secretary General, expresses his gratitude to Mr Saidy for assuming this pivotal role. He also commends the technical team from the Central Bank of The Gambia for their exceptional performance during the 50th Technical Committee Meeting held in Conakry on September 8, 2024, under the leadership of Mr. Karamo Jawara, Director of the Banking and Payment Systems Department, who has also been appointed as the new Chairman of WAIFEM’s Technical Committee,” WABA said.