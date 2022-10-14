WAILA to train Gambia’s community paralegals

The Gambia Faculty of Law Alumni Association (UTG-FLAA) and The West African Institute for Legal Aid (WAILA) is set to conduct two days of intensive training for Community-Based Paralegals. The training which will be held from 15-16 October at the UTG Conference Hall aims at building just societies, sustainability of legal aid and legal empowerment in The Gambia.

According to the organisers, the major objective of this project is to increase the coverage and sustainability of legal aid services through legal empowerment and Community-Based Paralegal programs as powerful tools of justice delivery and ensuring access to justice for all in The Gambia.

The West African Institute for Legal Aid (WAILA) was established in 2013 by a group of young lawyers in The Gambia, who are committed to achieving access to justice and Human Rights.