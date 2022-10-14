Beakanyang holds roundtable discussion with victims of human rights violations

By Awa Macalo

As part of its continuous efforts pressing for the effective implementation of TRRC Report Recommendations and Government White Paper, Beakanyang, a national human rights organization recently held a daylong roundtable discussion with victims of human rights violations in the Upper River Region.

Welcoming participants at Beakanyang Basse Office, the organization’s Executive Director, Mr.Nfamara Jawneh said the meeting formed parts of the organization’s regular consultation with victims regarding the transitional justice process in the country.

“Since the launch of our TJ program, victims have always been at the center of our activities and we believe that constant engagement with victims is essential in the whole TJ process,” he said.

He reminded participants that the TRRC has submitted its report to the government and the latter has also issued a White Paper to that effect.

“As most of you already know, the government is on the verge of creating a body to handle reparations, it’s important for us to intensify our engagement with victims to ensure that victims remained at the canter when it comes to the implementation of our post-TRRC activities and government white paper respectively,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Chief of Sandu District who is also victim, Alhagie Jumu Bah hailed Beakanyang for always standing with victims since 2017. He recalled the various engagements he they had with the organization over the years in relations to their plight.

“We are grateful to this for always seeking justice for victims and we must use this opportunity to share with them our perspectives about TRRC Report Implantation especially Reparations,” he said.

Another victim Amadou Kora of Tambasansang, said that the victims are dying, tired of waiting and called for speedy monetary compensation.

Other speakers included victims like Mrs. Sanu Touray of Kuwonkunding and widow of late Solo Koroma, Mrs. Wuday Malang of Dasilameh.