We should not be surprised

Dear editor,

What do we, as patriotic citizens, expect from the likes of Seedy Njie and his associates, who would not have occupied the offices they hold today under any government other than the NPP government led by a president who is considered one of the least competent in the history of world leaders. Who are they fooling? Not us, the patriotic citizens who understand why they are always defending and praying for the long-term presidency of President Barrow. It is not in the interest of genuine and patriotic citizens, but rather for their own selfish interests. Let’s go back to the records: Seedy Njie supported the APRC government until the very last day of former President Jammeh’s departure. To the extent that he even accompanied him into exile, the opportunities he couldn’t obtain from Jammeh are what he now enjoys due to the struggles of Solo Sandeng and others who fought hard to bring about a change of government in The Gambia. Meanwhile, Seedy and his associates stood firmly against the citizens, manipulating their minds for many years while ignoring and supporting everything Jammeh did, such as the killing of innocent citizens and the looting of state resources. Today, the positions occupied by Seedy Njie, Fabakary Tombong, Ousman Rambo, and others were never their dream; they never believed that change would give them such opportunities because of their selfishness. They are repeating the same behavior with President Barrow. Sulayman Camara, who was an event photographer in the UK, never imagined he would become a spokesperson for the president of the republic. Many others today are defending or justifying the harmful comments of a president who is often perceived as lazy and lacking intelligence. The youth of this country fought hard with the hope that our new leader would bring unity and development, providing them with opportunities to improve their lives. Instead, the situation has worsened. The president should reflect on the day he was selected as the flag bearer of the UDP and the efforts made to help him become president. He should consider how his life was then compared to today, who supported him financially and morally, and what his intentions were until the day he was elected. Many Gambians risk risk lives to protect him and his family during those difficult times when Fabakary and Seedy Njie joined forces to endanger the lives of many. Mr President, even if you were to start killing and torturing innocent citizens today, those voices surrounding, defending, and supporting you will continue to mislead you against those innocent citizens, just as they did during Jammeh’s regime. Mr President, where is Jammeh today? He was once a powerful leader who believed he owned the judiciary and parliament, controlling 95 percent of the civil service for 22 years, making decisions regarding admissions and dismissals without any challenge in court. Finally, it is high time for you to engage with friends and family who are not seeking positions or material wealth, but who are willing to confront you with the truth and provide genuine advice about the current state of affairs in The Gambia. Before your end is worse than that of Jammeh or other dictators who once thought power belonged to them and not to the citizens. Some die in power, some lose the respect of their citizens and the world, and live in frustration until their death.

Hon Sheriffo Baiyo Sonko

Councillor

Brikama Area Council