West Africa health officials validate continental immunization

By Aminata Kuyateh

Public health officials from across West Africa on Tuesday met in Banjul to validate the regional roadmap to support the implementation of the Continental Immunization Strategy (CIS), a key step aimed at strengthening vaccination systems and reducing the impact of vaccine preventable diseases in the region.

The meeting follows months of consultations held in Ghana, Senegal and Rwanda, where countries agreed on shared priorities and commitments to improve immunization services in West Africa.

Sidat Fofana, director of EPI, noted that immunization remains one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, yet coverage gaps and emerging diseases continue to pose risks. Recent outbreaks, including Ebola and other infectious diseases, were cited as reminders of the need for sustained investment and cooperation among countries.

The Banjul meeting focused on finalising regional and country roadmaps developed earlier this year, with emphasis on financing, data quality, and implementation.

According to Africa CDC focal person, Ministers of Health and finances from West Africa previously committed to increasing domestic support for immunization during a high level forum in Dakar, a pledge participants said must now translate into action.

Modou Njai from Africa CDC said the validation exercise is intended to align national plans with the continental framework and ensure that countries move together in implementing agreed priorities. They stressed that successful rollout would require strong political commitment and coordination among governments, technical bodies, and partners.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Yusupha Touray, welcomed delegates on behalf of the Regional Technical Advisory Group, describing the meeting as an opportunity for countries to take collective responsibility for protecting children and communities.

He said accurate data, sustainable financing, and strong surveillance systems would be central to achieving immunization targets.

Development partners, including UNICEF, WHO, and other agencies, reafirm their support, while countries pledged to strengthen domestic contributions to sustain programmes.

The meeting will end on Friday with member states to affirm their commitment to implement the strategy.