West Coast $50K solar project commissioned

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a significant move towards enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring sustainable access to water, the Gambia government recently commissioned solar-powered water pumping systems in Siffoe and Wassadou worth over $50,000. Funded by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a global coalition dedicated to promoting the use of solar energy based in India, the project was jointly implemented by the ministries of petroleum and agriculture.

The commissioning of the solar project was witnessed by an array of high-profile government officials, community leaders, and beneficiary communities.

- Advertisement -

Deputising for the minister of petroleum, Momodou Sarr, emphasized the significance of the project in the broader context of the government’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development.

“Women are the pillars of our nation, and by empowering them with this new technology, we are empowering the entire country,” he said, adding that the international solar alliance is a collaborative international platform for the increased deployment of solar energy technologies as well as a means of bringing energy access and ensuring energy security to member states.

Mr. Sarr urged the women groups to utilize and protect the solar water pumping system in order to expand its lifespan. He also appealed to the contractor to train a few members of the groups on the basic routine maintenance.

- Advertisement -

“This is a game-changer for us,” said Mba Aja Dibba, a local farmer in Siffoe. “We can now plant crops throughout the year without worrying about water shortages. Our gardens will flourish, and so will our families.”.

Vincent Mendy, of Unique Energy Solutions, who were contracted to install the solar project, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the government for entrusting him with the job.

“We are honored to have played a role in bringing sustainable energy solutions to these communities. The successful installation of these systems is a result of close collaboration between all stakeholders involved,” he said.