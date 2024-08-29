Rawda in renewed row over leadership

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leadership row in the Rawdatul Majaalis Association has deepened with the splinter group led by Sheikh Alhaji Bamin Jaiteh announcing yesterday that it has expelled the former executive led by Sheikh Sherif Nano Hydara. The two factions have been at loggerheads since last month over who holds legitimacy after the splinter group broke away claiming to have elected a new management by a majority of the members. The incumbent management said the move is rebellion and congress would be held to address the leadership issues.

In a statement yesterday, the group demanded Sheikh Nano Hydara and his team to immediately handover all the materials of the association, adding that since they have refused to listen to the dictates of the constitution of the body, they are now expelled.

Meanwhile, The Standard contacted Abubacarr Kebba Darboe, secretary general of the incumbent committee who said: “Sherif Nano Hydara is the legitimate president and we are now planning to go for a congress. So, we want to assure the public that claim by the splinter group is a fake statement. We are the correspondent between Rawda and the government and other groups in the country”.