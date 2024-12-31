spot_img
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Sports

West Coast Zonal final to be replayed on Independence Day

The West Coast zonal football championship title is yet to be decided after a grueling final ended in a 2-2 draw between Foni and Brufut on Sunday.

The match was played at the Box Bar in Brikama in front of a capacity crowd with both sides scoring two goals, sending the match to a replay, now slated for 18 Feb 2025.

Omar Jarju put Brufut ahead only for Modou Lamin Colle yof Foni to equalise a short moment later.

Brufut reclaimed the lead through Ismaila Sonko but a late equaliser from Captain Famara Jarju of Foni denied the boys from Senementerentg what would have been a historic success.

The organisers then decided that the match would be replayed on Gambia’s Independence Day, 18 February 2025 at Brikama.

