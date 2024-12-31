GACH GLOBAL’S SUPPORT TO GAMBIAN SPORTS

- Advertisement -

A part of this year’s Gambian of the Year Award, bestowed on Abubakary Jawara CEO of GACH Global, for his philanthropism, this story takes a look at the key interventions of the group to Gambian sports.

From youth groups in villages to major towns and regions, GACH Global sponsored nawettans, inter-village tourneys, district tournaments in addition to providing sports materials to different areas in the country.

Towns covered in this sport philanthropism include, Brufut, Tejereng, Lamin, Farato and many more in a different districts.

As recent as September the GACH Global officials toured the regions for a meeting with regional football officials about a nationwide championship the company is fully sponsoring with equipment and finance.

“Sports is very much integral in our corporate social responsibilities because we understand that sports cannot be divorced from youth development,” Jawara said on one occasion while presenting support to some youths in URR.