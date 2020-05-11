29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, May 11, 2020
What Next For The Wafu Banjul Secretariat?

There are increasing concern that the Office of the West Africa Football Union WAFU Zone A could be moved from The Gambia now that its head, Jammeh EK Bojang is no longer with Wafu.

Last week the African Football Body Caf, which funds the zones, changed the status and nomenclature of zonal bureau chefs from secretary general to executive secretary. The new executive secretary for Zone A is a Cape Verdean Gerson Sena Melo.
It is however not clear whether Mr Verdean Gerson Sena Melo will move to Banjul to work here or whether the head quarters will be moved to another country.

Yesterday, The Standard called up the first vice president for the GFF Bakary Jammeh for an answer but he said:” I cannot say for certain what will happen. All what I can confirm is that Caf sent us a memo informing us about the changes and asking for our help and support for the Zone A. Frankly I myself have never been to the Wafu Office since its establishment in 2012”.
The secretariat is located in Bakoteh just behind the fish market.

