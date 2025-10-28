What will the focus be?

- Advertisement -

As the 2026 presidential elections edge closer, it is important to look at what the key issues which are likely to define the outcome will be. What issues will the candidates focus on? What is it that the electorate want? What are the main things that can get the attention of citizens?

If any presidential candidate is serious about getting elected, then they must seek answers to the above questions and then begin formulating ways to address them. Any candidate who shows a lack of understanding of the issues that interest the people is likely to do badly in the elections.

In the past few months, a lot of issues have shaped the political discourse in the country, sometimes leading to tensions between the young people and security agents. This clearly shows that these issues are important to the people of the country, particularly the young – who form majority of the eligible voters.



This means that any politician who is desirous of winning the favour of voters must seek to understand these issues and formulate solutions to them. Then, find a suitable way of selling such solutions to the people especially the young. For, it will not do to have a good plan but then it be unknown or misunderstood by the people.

Let us look at these issues which have been in the news of late. One of the most important is the issue of corruption and what should be done to eliminate it or at least reduce it to a negligible level so that the people will see the benefits of government policies. This is a key area which all politicians should pay attention to.

Perhaps the second important area worth mentioning is the issue of security. Security agents have repeatedly clashed with young people and in many, if not most cases, the response of the security service have been less than desirable. Candidates must not only have a good plan for security sector reform but have a good way of communicating the same to the people.



It is evident that these are the main issues that concern the people and therefore any candidate who ignores and focuses on petty rivalry will be made to bite the dust.