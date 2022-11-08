WHO ARE ON TOM SAINTFIET’S LIST FOR TURKEY’?

Tom Saintfiet wish to take 23 players to the country’s upcoming training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

The camp will open from 14th to 20th November during which the Scorpions will play two international friendly matches against the DR Congo on the 17th and Liberia on 20th November.

According to the list released by the coach, there will be first timers in the likes of OB Odense, teenage sensation Yankuba Minteh and Jesper Ceesay while Hamza Barry makes his long-awaited comeback after more than three years absence, having returned to full fitness. Ebrima Darboe, Steve Trawally, Ebou Adams, Modou Barrow, Alfusainey Jatta, Saidy Janko and Sheriff Sinyan will all miss the camp through injury while Ebrima Colley will not go for personal reasons. But another Scorpion Ibou Touray was not released by his club Salford City. The so far confirmed list of players reads: