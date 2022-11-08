Medina Academy stages Gabriel Latdior Ndow memorial tourney

The plush Medina Academy Complex near the airport over the weekend rolled out an exciting football jamboree for the Under-9 kids on an emotional day for the adults who knew the late Latdior in whose memory the event was held.

Known for his no-nonsense drunken masterly wizardry of the ball, Latdior touched many hearts even after hanging his boots to be a big technology guru.

Inspired by former sport journalist Tijan Massaneh Ceesay, the Manager of the Academy, Medina United named a block after him and staged annual tour in his memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was both fun and more refection at the Academy Saturday,” commented a veteran player now coaching at the academy.

After a bruising round of matches, Fr. Gough FC and Margo FC sized up in the final. Margo beat Father Gough 2-0 to lift the maiden title in this category much to the delight of the mothers of the kids who also had their day with a soccer moms game. One such mom Mrs Nahla Diab Tamebdou excitingly donated a bag of rice for the Most Valuable Player MVP award.

Another generous donor, a family member of the late Gabriel who preferred anonymity presented D10.000 additional cash prize for the winners, saying the late Gabby would have been very happy to be associated with children’s development initiatives. The event was graced with the present of Sports Minister Bakary Badjie among other dignitaries.