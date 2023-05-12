Why domoda improves erectile dysfunction

By Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

In my first article, I reported the many benefits derived from domoda. The benefits are enshrined in the peanut. The reason why domoda could help men’s sexual health is due to the important compound in peanuts called arginine. Now, let us examine the science of arginine and sexual health.

One study by Morris et al (2017) found that arginine is necessary for the development of T-cells, which are white blood cells that play central roles in the immune response. It is an amino acid that helps the body build protein. Your body usually makes all the L-arginine it needs. L-arginine is also found in most protein-rich foods, including fish, red meat, poultry, soy, whole grains, beans, and dairy products. As a supplement, L-arginine can be used orally and topically.

Another study by Mirmiran et al (2017) also reports that arginine is found in high amounts in meat, poultry, dairy, nuts, soy products, and fish. The average daily intake of L-arginine from foods is reported to be 4–6 grams. The study also shows that a typical Western diet provides between 25–30 percent of total arginine present in the bod (Rosenthal et al 2016). Arginine in peanuts used for domoda is also used in formulating supplements and can be found in powder, liquid, capsule, and tablet forms at grocery stores, supplement stores, etc. I highlight the benefits of arginine and the various form available apart from domoda.

L-Arginine

L-arginine is found naturally in groundnut, meat, poultry, and fish. It can also be made synthetically in a lab as an amino acid that helps make proteins. It also becomes the gas nitric oxide (NO) in the body. NO is important for erectile function because it helps blood vessels relax, so more oxygen-rich blood can circulate through your arteries. Healthy blood flow to the arteries of the penis is essential for normal erectile function.

Effectiveness of Arginine

Barassi et al (2017) have conducted extensive studies on L-arginine as a possible treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) and many other conditions. They found that a supplement form, though generally safe and well-tolerated by most men, won’t help restore healthy erectile function. The Mayo Clinic gives L-arginine a C grade when it comes to scientific evidence of successful ED treatment. The interesting thing is that when combined with other supplements, it provides great support. Let’s examine them:

L-arginine and yohimbine hydrochloride

Akhondzadeh et al (2010) study found that when Yohimbine hydrochloride, also known as yohimbine, an approved treatment for ED is combined with L-arginine, it shows some promise. The study showed that the treatment is meant only for mild to moderate ED.

L-arginine and Pycnogenol

Stanislavov and Nikolova (2010) also found that when L-arginine and Pycnogenol supplements helped a significant number of men ages 25 to 45 with ED achieve normal erections. The treatment also didn’t cause side effects that occur with ED medication.

Pycnogenol is a trademark name for a supplement taken from the pine bark of a tree called the Pinus pinaster. Other ingredients may include extracts from peanut skin-groundnut skin) this is why groundnut could do magic for your ED, grape seed, and witch hazel bark. Remember this is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Other studies as standalone

The most recent systemic review and meta-analysis of arginine on erectile function, published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, looked at 10 randomised controlled trials with a total of 540 subjects. They found that arginine ranging from 1,500 to 5,000 mg per day improved mild-to-moderate ED compared to placebo (Rhim et al 2019).

Warnings

For those who would prefer to take an L-arginine supplement. Take note that L-arginine supplement, not groundnut soup has several possible side effects. These include:

o increased risk of bleeding

o unhealthy imbalance of potassium in the body

o change in blood sugar levels

o decreased blood pressure

For those who are already on prescription ED drugs, such as sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis). L-arginine may cause your blood pressure to drop, so if you have low blood pressure or take medications to control your blood pressure, you should avoid L-arginine or consult a doctor before trying it.

You should talk to your doctor if you have symptoms of ED. In many cases, ED has an underlying medical cause. And for many men, stress, and relationship troubles are also factors.

But before taking medications or supplements, consider trying home remedies such as groundnut soup to improve erectile function because it is loaded with arginine used for the supplement. Besides, groundnut is naturally combined with ginger, garlic, hot pepper, fish is a good alternative. Diet can improve sexual function simpliciter. You just need time when opting for natural and home remedies to manage your sexual function. If you smoke, quit. Smoking damages your blood vessels, so quit as soon as you can.

Also, one small study reported that after one month of treatment with a combination of L-arginine and pycnogenol, only 5 percent of study participants experienced better erections. But after three months of treatment, nearly 93 percent of men could experience a normal erection (Stanislavov, 2003). So it takes time even with combination therapies. Hence, using home remedies such as groundnut soup should be a habitual diet.

Take home

Arginine is an important ingredient found in the ground that supports sexual function. Hence, home remedies such as groundnut are important to support men’s sexual health. Alternatively, arginine supplements are also available in pharmacy shops. However, from studies, for those with ED, combination therapy was superior to monotherapies. Hence, just in case you want to combine L-arginine supplement with pharmaceutical you need to discuss it with your doctor. On the other hand, domoda could be your savior.

And it’s also for women. Do not feel left behind, L-Arginine equally benefits women as it tackles typical issues such as loss of libido, inability to achieve orgasm, and lack of sensitivity in the genitals. Women users have attributed the increased ability to achieve orgasm and increased sensitivity leading to better sex to L-Arginine. Improved blood circulation due to the use of L-Arginine has indicated higher fertility.

Note

Professor Nyarkotey has strict sourcing guidelines and relies on peer-reviewed studies, academic research institutions, and medical associations to justify his write-ups. My articles are for educational purposes and do not serve as medical advice for treatment. I aim to educate the public about evidence-based scientific naturopathic therapies.

The writer is a Professor of Naturopathic Healthcare, a Medical Journalist, and a science writer. President, Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine & Technology (NUCHMT)/African Naturopathic Foundation, Ashaiman, Ghana. Currently BL Candidate at the Gambia Law School, Banjul. E. mail: [email protected].