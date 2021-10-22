Wife beater blames the devil for his violence

By Aisha Tamba

A husband accused of assaulting his wife has admitted slapping and kicking her “all over her body” telling the court it’s the work of the devil.

Abubacarr Sowe of Ebo Town, Serekunda, profusely shed tears after he pleaded guilty to the charge of domestic violence when he appeared at the Kanifing Magistrates Court.

He was accused of slapping and kicking his wife, Bintou Barry, after she reportedly gave away his clothes without his permission last Monday.

Admitting his crime, Abubacarr said they have been married for nine years and have three children who are going to school.

Following his plea of guilt, the prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Lamin Jammeh urged the court to deny the accused bail on the ground that he is a serial wife abuser. He said releasing him on bail would be like “adding salt to an injury” for Bintou since they live in the same house together with his other wife.

However, Abdoulie pleaded with the magistrate to grant him bail since he said he was the main breadwinner of the family. He assured the court that he will not jump bail.

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh accepted the request and granted him bail in the sum of D50,000 with one Gambia surety. She also issued a protection and restraining order against him before sentencing on November 1st.