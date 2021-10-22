Deaf footballers get new kits ahead of regional tourney

The West Africa deaf football tournament is due to start in The Gambia on Monday. Six countries have confirmed participation with some already arriving in the country ahead of the tourney.

Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Bajo yesterday presented a set of jerseys to the Gambian team. The set of 23 pairs consist of red shirts, blue shorts and green socks as well as an all-green goalkeeper uniform. Mr Bajo presented the materials to the president of The Gambia Deaf Sports Association Lamin Ceesay.

The GFF president expressed pleasure in contributing to the successful campaign of the Gambian team in the competition and thanked Mr Ceesay for his continuous commitment to the development of football in the country.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Ceesay thanked the GFF boss for the kind gesture, noting that it will be a big incentive to the team. The chief executive officer of the GFF, Lamin Jassey, thanked Mr Bajo for coming to the aid of the team, while imploring the beneficiaries to make best use of the materials.