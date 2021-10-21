VP LEADS QUEEN’S BATON RELAY

26.2 C
The Gambian leg of the Queen’s Baton relay to Commonwealth countries peaked in Banjul yesterday with vice president Isatou Touray leading a symbolic race with the baton, which takes the feel of next year’s Commonwealth games to the doorsteps of member countries. The games would take place in Birmingham UK, in the summer of 2022 and the baton will travel to all member countries of the Commonwealth.

VP Touray, who represented President Adama Barrow, was joined by the British High Commissioner, government and GNOC officials among others who ran a distance to the BCC office where the baton was handed over to Banjul mayor Rohey Lowe who and her team performed similar protocols  before it headed to KMC. Today, the Queen’s baton will travel to the West Coast Region for similar ceremonies. The baton continues its journey into Commonwealth countries on Friday when it will leave Banjul for Freetown, Sierra Leone.

