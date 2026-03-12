Will The Gambia be the nation that protects and empowers its women?

- Advertisement -

Reflections from the Refela National Conference

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

I was honoured to attend the Refela National Conference as a guest of the Lord Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, President of Refela Africa. The conference, held on 10th March, 2026 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, brought together women leaders from across the country to reflect on leadership and empowerment.

Mayor Lowe holds a historic distinction as the first woman elected mayor of Banjul and the first to be elected back-to-back. As a Banjulian, I am proud to have her as my mayor.

- Advertisement -

As the world celebrates International Women’s Month, The Gambia reflects on progress, challenges, and opportunities to empower women across all sectors.

The conference highlighted achievements such as growing female participation in municipal leadership, expanding access to education and healthcare, and initiatives that strengthen women’s roles in community decision-making. By situating the event within International Women’s Month, it emphasised both progress and the work that remains.

Women at the heart of national experience

Women have long been central to sustaining communities, building economic networks, and contributing to national development. Market women connect rural producers to urban markets, educators and nurses expand social services, and female leaders contribute to public life.

- Advertisement -

During periods of political uncertainty, the resilience of Gambian women has been remarkable. Many carried babies on their backs to seek safety in Senegal, demonstrating courage and determination. Women’s commitment to their children, family, and community provides a steady foundation even in times of crisis.

In my own life, my late mother held our family together during turbulent times, encouraging calm, perseverance, and sustained prayer for the nation’s wellbeing. This spirit is reflected in my wife, daughters, and sisters, whose wisdom and support enrich my life.

Former Vice President Fatoumata Tambajang emphasised that maintaining peace in moments of tension is essential for national survival.

Islamic teachings affirm the dignity and worth of women. Surah An-Nisa (4:1) reminds us that all humans are created from a single soul, establishing equality in essence and rights. Surah Maryam celebrates the virtue and faith of women who uphold moral and spiritual values. Surah Al-Mujadila recognises women advocating for justice, while Surah Al-Hujurat promotes respect and fairness for all. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) consistently emphasised care, respect, and protection for women, stating: “The best of you are those who are best to their wives” (Tirmidhi). Women were active participants in society during his time, contributing to knowledge, trade, and governance. These lessons remain deeply relevant to The Gambia today.

Protection and empowerment as national imperatives

Protection extends beyond safety from violence—it involves ensuring that laws, institutions, and social norms uphold dignity, fairness, and equal opportunity. Empowerment requires creating conditions for women to participate fully in education, economic life, and public decision-making. Local governments provide an immediate platform for women to shape community life and influence national progress.

At the Banjul Refela Conference, the Lord Mayor of Leeds emphasised a principle that resonates: “Caring is what you do and not what you say.” This underscores that genuine empowerment is demonstrated through action. Policies and initiatives across The Gambia—from local governance programs to economic empowerment schemes—translate commitment into tangible improvements, even as more work remains.

Global perspective and lessons from history

Despite progress, women remain under-represented in leadership roles globally. They hold only about 27 percent of parliamentary seats and less than 23 per cent of Cabinet positions, despite comprising roughly half of the population (UN Women, 2025). Deliberate inclusion of women enhances national development, as seen in Bangladesh’s garment sector, where women drive both economic growth and social progress.

Gambian history offers similar lessons. Women have always sustained communities through trade, education, and public service. Respecting and empowering them is not a special privilege—it acknowledges their central role in society’s wellbeing. Islamic guidance reinforces this: upholding women’s dignity, ensuring their safety, and enabling their participation in leadership and decision-making are moral and spiritual imperatives.

The challenge ahead

Barriers remain in political representation, economic opportunity, and protection from discrimination and violence. Addressing these challenges requires consistent implementation of laws, strong institutions, and sustained access to education and leadership opportunities. The empowerment of women is central to national progress, not a secondary concern.

Will The Gambia become a nation where women are fully protected, respected, and able to participate equally in shaping the country’s future? The answer will be reflected in societal decisions, policies, and values upheld. Protecting and empowering women is essential for the stability, prosperity, and moral strength of the nation.

Ultimately, the measure of any society is how it treats its women. A nation that safeguards their dignity, nurtures their leadership, and values their contributions lays the foundation for a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous future. Guided by both Qur’anic principles and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), The Gambia has the moral and spiritual compass to become that nation.