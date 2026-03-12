Sanneh shines again in US College athletics championship

- Advertisement -

Gambian US College athlete Modou Sanneh of Monroe University, on Tuesday delivered an outstanding performance at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) indoor track and field championships.

Representing his institution, a private university in New York City, Sanneh clocked an impressive 46.91 seconds in the men’s 400m indoor final, showcasing his talent and determination on the big stage.

In a separate recognition, Modou Sanneh was also voted Athlete of the Year, a remarkable achievement that highlights his consistency and excellence throughout the season.

Gambia Athletes Platform