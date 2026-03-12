GAMBIAN KEEPER REFLECTS ON TIME WITH BELLINGHAM, OTHERS

- Advertisement -

Gambian footballer, Serine Sanneh has shared memorable moments from his time playing alongside some of England’s brightest talents at youth level.

The goalkeeper had the opportunity to feature with star players such as Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Chelsea’s Cole Palm and others in the England youth team.

At just 15 years old, Sanneh represented the English junior national team with the stars. Unfortunately, his career was derailed after sustaining a horrific injury that stalled his progress.

- Advertisement -

In a video shared on TikTok, Sanneh described the experience as a great opportunity to players who are now dominating world football. “I was in the same changing room as Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Morgan Rodgers, Cole Palmer, you name it,” he recalled.

The former West Ham United academy goalkeeper also reminisced about the kits he wore and the matches he played for England at age 15.

“So today I’m going through my old football kits and I saw a real OG kit, the red and the blue. These were good days, excellent days.

- Advertisement -

I remember wearing it when we played Belgium at St George’s Park, we lost that game… I think it was Italy, where we played again, then Russia, the US, and France,” he said.

Ghanaweb