Women leaders train on participation, leadership

By Aminata S Kuyateh,

reporting from Basse

A four-day training session aimed at empowering traditional communicators and media personalities from various platforms on Monday commenced in Basse, Upper River Region (URR).

The initiative, organised by the Association of Non-Governmental Organisation (TANGO) in partnership with United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), focused on enhancing the role of media in promoting women’s political participation and leadership across the country.

The event brought together participants from radio, television, and social media, as well as local traditional communicators, many of whom play pivotal roles in community dialogue and social cohesion.

The training sought to equip participants with the skills, knowledge, and tools needed to champion women’s rights, challenge societal norms, and promote gender equality, particularly in leadership spaces.

Women participation in decision-making processes remains a challenge in many parts of the country, especially in regions like URR, where deeply rooted cultural norms and traditional gender roles often limit opportunities for women to engage in leadership.

Speaking during the training, Alhagi Cham, senior programme officer at Tango highlighted the need for gender-sensitive reporting in the Gambian media landscape, noting that the representation of women in leadership positions is still significantly low.

Cham stated that despite the essential of women leadership for sustainable development, significant barriers continue to hinder their full participation. “This training aims to equip women with skills and strategies necessary to promote women leaders within your communities. Together, we will explore effective communication techniques, harness the power of traditional and social media, and cultivate a supportive network to elevate women’s narratives,” he said.

Cham urged participants to be committed to fostering an environment where every woman’s voice is heard and valued so that they are able to create lasting change that empowers and enriches their communities.

Cham expressed gratitude to UNDP for their invaluable support and partnership in making the initiative possible.

Mahamadou Ceesay, chairperson BSAC emphasised the important role women play in national development. “Promoting women’s leadership at grassroot level is essential for achieving equality, fostering inclusive growth, and ensuring that communities thrive,” Ceesay said.

Pateh Baldeh, a representative from the governor’s office, underscored the importance of the initiative. “There are problems affecting women in our society and we are of the belief that with such high-level training, we will be able to get the best out our women,” he said.

Ejatou Jallow, Basse ward councillor, expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that it is to raise awareness about the importance of women’s active involvement in governance and other decision-making.