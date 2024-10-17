Gambian Nollywood award winning actor presents homecoming award

- Advertisement -

By Mariatou Bah

Musa Darboe, a 27-year-old Gambian Nollywood award-winning actor based in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, is set for a homecoming event featuring an award presentation and the premiere of his new movie titled ‘Cruel Love’.

Darboe began his acting career in 2017 after graduating from Scanaid Senior Secondary School and traveled to Nigeria in 2021.

“Acting is something I have always wanted to do. Growing up, I watched many Nigerian films and wished to act like them. Personally, I like Osita Iheme, popularly known as PawPaw, as well as Ramsey Noah, Jim Iyke, Alex Usifo, and others. I always imitated these actors. Osita motivates me a lot, and I’m so glad our paths crossed in Nollywood in August 2024. Acting with him was a dream come true,” Darboe said. He continued: “As a winner of five international awards representing The Gambia, I feel like it’s time to come home and present these awards to my people. I believe it’s important to give back because everything I am today is due to my wife and the Gambian people who have always supported me,” he added.

The Nollywood actor also lamented some of the challenges he faces in the industry, particularly the lack of financial support and discrimination based on his skin color.

“The discrimination improved after I married a producer,” he noted. “I expect my fellow Gambians to come out in large numbers to show their love, as some of my Nollywood colleagues will also be present,” he concluded.

“I’m so excited to watch this movie; it’s interesting that Musa Jr can speak like a Nigerian!” Aisha, a fan commented. “We are well-prepared and working towards hosting a successful event that will empower Gambian youth and raise the image of our country,” said Ebrima Jallow, the event’s secretary. Ebrima concluded by calling on sponsors and partners to join the event in celebrating and motivating Musa Darboe’s remarkable achievements.