Workers’ Union disappointed with massive pay rise proposals for Speaker, NAMs

The Gambia Workers’ Union has said the reported pay rise of the Speaker and the National Assembly Members suggests that politicians are using the taxpayers, voters, actors of development and the most vulnerable to enrich themselves.

In statement shared with The Standard, the Union said: “We are registering our total disappointment with the people we voted for caring more themselves and not us. They don’t even proposed anything for the poor working masses and pensioners who are facing serious social-economic conditions driven by high cost of living, unemployment and under-employment forcing out youths to flee to Europe illegally”.

The Union urged members of the National Assembly to center the debate on how to develop agriculture and ensure food self-sufficiency, employment creation, mechanism to manage the daily rise in food prices.