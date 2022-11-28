Bakau family worried about missing taxi driver

A family in Bakau is searching for a missing member, a taxi driver, who left home on Friday with his taxi and never returned.

According to family sources, they have reported the case of Omar Sonko of Bakau Kachikally since his disappearance Friday. “Usually, he always returns home at 11PM or earlier but since Friday, we have not seen or heard from him. We are very worried about his whereabouts and urged anyone who sees him or the car with number plate BJL 6875 to report the matter to the nearest police station,” a family source told The Standard. The family can be reached on 3594932.