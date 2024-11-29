World Bank engage CSOs to enhance transparency in procurement

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

A high-level business outreach workshop aimed at boosting private sector and civil society participation in procurement processes of development projects and programs financed by the World Bank, was held at International Conference Centre on Wednesday.

The initiative underscores the Bank’s commitment to “fostering inclusive and transparent procurement systems” that empower local businesses and civil society actors to play an active role in national development.

World Bank country representative Franklin Mutahakana, said participation by local businesses and CSOs in procurement financed by the Bank is essential to fostering accountability and ensuring that development projects have a meaningful impact on the people.

He disclosed that the total commitment in projects and programs financed by the World Bank Group in The Gambia to support sectors like energy, tourism and education is about US$750 million.

Mr Mutahakana reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting the national development agenda of The Gambia.

Fatou Jagne, a representative from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs emphasized the importance of aligning public and private sector interests for the successful implementation of development projects.

She said the government is committed to promoting transparency, inclusivity, and fair competition in public procurement, while adding that this engagement will provide a platform to address barriers stakeholders may face in accessing opportunities.

Key discussions of the workshop include simplifying procurement procedures, building the capacity of local enterprises, and ensuring CSOs are equipped to monitor and advocate for fair practices.

Participants also explored strategies for increasing women and youth participation in procurement processes, in line with broader objectives of inclusivity and empowerment.

Civil society actors applauded the focus on transparency and accountability, stressing their role in ensuring that resources are utilized for the benefit of the people.