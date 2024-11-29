MOHEREST inaugurates Kanilai Skills Training Centre

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Prof Pierre Gomez on Wednesday inaugurated the Kanilai Skills Training Centre established to offer skills training programs for youths in welding, auto mechanic, carpentry and tailoring among others.

The centre was built with support from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the MRC Holland Foundation.

In his inaugural speech, Minister Gomez stressed that The Gambia has embarked on a transformative journey under the country’s Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (RF-NDP) 2023–2027 and central to this agenda is the promotion of science, engineering, technical and vocational education and training.

He said in line with this vision, key initiatives his Ministry aims to achieve includes expansion of access to TVET education, revision of the curricula to meet labour market demands, and integration of modern and industry-standard equipment.

According to minister Gomez the government is also prioritizing the development and expansion of innovation and entrepreneurship to foster creativity and start-up culture among learners and also empower graduates with relevant skills, and enhance their employability. He added that the upgrading of GTTI to University of science and engineering demonstrates this commitment.

Gomez explained that the Kanilai Skills Centre will begin its first semester by teaching courses in tailoring, welding and fabrication and will start other programs like auto-mechanics, construction and block laying, electrical engineering, refrigeration and air condition repairs in the coming months.

Turkish Ambassador to the Gambia, F Turker OBA, expressed optimism that the centre will help train youths to ease the burden of unemployment among young people of the Gambia who comprise of 70 percent of the population.

Tika Coordinator Sule Bayar, explained that the agency is fully supportive of Gambia’s national TVET policy and has been rendering support to build and strengthen technical and professional capacity several institutions.

Foni Kansala lawmaker Almameh Gibba describes the inauguration of the centre as historic saying it symbolizes their collective commitment to empowering youths through education and skills development.