Mboka Festival stages maiden Afro -Latin festival in Gambia

The Mboka Festival is currently hosting its maiden Afro- Latin Festival in The Gambia. The festival started on 26 November and will run until 3 December. A total of 50 delegates from the UK have arrived for the event.

The week-long programme of activities includes daily salsa dance sessions, traditional Gambian cultural dance classes, market tours, heritage site visits and a variety of excursion packages all of which are opened to the general

On Sunday afternoon, festivities will move to Banjul with an open cultural celebration for the delegates and the wider community at the Arch.

This event will showcase different Gambian-West African masquerade traditions – Hunting, Zimba, Kankourang, Gesseh-Gesseh and Mamaparah.

The Mboka Festival works towards cultural, social and economic development through the arts and sports. It comprises a partnership between SABLE Publications UK, the Institute for Travel & Tourism Gambia and Yaram Arts UK.

Mboka hosted a series of groundbreaking cultural and literary projects inThe Gambia since 2017 bringing over renowned African and diasporans such as the Kenyan author and academic giant Ngugi Wa Thiong’o and the poet activist Linton Kwesi Johnson, to The Gambia