African Development Bank holds Open Day for CSOs to foster collaboration

By Arret Jatta

The African Development Bank in partnership with the Ministry of Finance convened an Open Day forum to foster collaboration and provide space for dialogue between the Bank, the Government and the CSOs.

The engagement is part of the implementation of the AfDB’s approved Civil Society Engagement Action Plan 2024-2028 and was held at the African Princess Beach Hotel Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, TANGO Executive Director Ndey Sireng Bakurin commended the AfDB and the government for coming up with this ‘historic initiative. She described the role of civil society as very important in the sustainable development of any country.

According to madam Bakurin, TANGO has since its inception been actively involved in all spheres of development in the Gambia.

Edward Nsobe, CSO officer at the African Development Bank said the AfDB firmly believes that civil society organizations are indispensable partners in advancing development because of their expertise, deeper and closer roots with communities and grassroot actors.

Mariama Saine from the Ministry of Finance thanked the African Development Bank for the tremendous support accorded to the Gambia for the past years through the various phases of its national development. “The government cannot be everywhere or do everything. Such partners are very welcome, which therefore shows the commitment of the government in trying to achieve our development needs as enshrined in our Recovery Focused National Development Plan,” Saine added.