Gambia’s Got Talent to stage D1M prize money for 2024 performance contest

Gambia’s Got Talent (GGT) the biggest reality entertainment platform in The Gambia providing an incredible opportunity for young and old performers from across the community to compete and showcase their talent to the world is putting up to D1 Million as prizemoney for the overall winners of this year’s competition.

Best performers in the contest will be contesting on Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent. Each year, contestants will perform in one of four Audition Shows: singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians, gymnasts are urged to partake. The event is slated for Saturday November 30th 2024 at the QCity.

Contestants will perform in front of a live audience and judges will include Jaliba Kuyateh, MJ (international entrepreneur, ambassador and women’s and youth empowerment champion), Alex (the ‘Simon Cowell’ of the Judges) and Jallow (CEO and Founder of GGT). The GGT team will be visiting schools, drama groups and other talent organisations across the Gambia to identify and nurture talent, provide support and run workshops at the same time.