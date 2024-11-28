Thrills from the 2024 inter-school cycling championship

- Advertisement -

Cyclists from nine schools on Sunday took part in this year’s inter-school cycling championship, organised by private cycling promoters, Tour de Gambia.

The event that featured dozens of cyclists was supported by local NGO Wonders Years Center for Excellence WYCE.

Competitors set out from Westfield to Traffic Lights via Stink Corner, before biking to Abuko and back.

The organisers said the event is staged to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and perseverance, as well as to provide a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their cycling skills in a semi -official competition.

Since its inception, the event has grown steadily, drawing participants from across different schools in the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region.

The National Assembly Member for Bundungka- Kunda, Sulayman Jammeh, applauded the initiative and called on the ministry of youth and sports and schools to invest in cycling competitions.

“I think football alone should not be the focus. We need to look at other disciplines because a lot of young people have passion for other sports.

These youths are talented and I am sure with little support, they will go far,” Hon, Jammeh said.

Sullay Kanu, a member of Tour de Gambia acknowledged the importance of community collaboration in making the event a success. “We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, and partners whose unwavering support has made this possible. This competition is not just about winning. It is also about building resilience, teamwork, and pride among our youth,” he said.

Competitors and other young cyclists were encouraged to ride with passion and determination, embodying the spirit of the sport.