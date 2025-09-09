World Suicide Day, surge in homicide and suicide cases in The Gambia: The Islamic solution

- Advertisement -

By Musa Bah

Since the start of this year 2025; The Gambia has seen an unprecedented hike in reported cases of homicide crimes and suicide across the country. In February alone, The Standard Newspaper reported that the Gambia Police Force reported four homicide related case in 72 hours whilst in the second week of March the same newspaper reported 3 cases of suicide within a week. At the same time also, there was a suspected suicide attempt case reported by What’s on Gambia the biggest online bantaba media in the country.

These unprecedented reports have raised public alarms and outcry on the rise of murder and suicide cases in the country. Recently, the National Assembly Member for Banjul North Constituency Honorable Modou Lamin B Bah took to Facebook and wrote “In the span of just one week, The Gambia has witnessed three suspected cases of suicide. These are not just headlines or numbers, they are human lives lost, families shattered, and communities left in grief and confusion.”

Many health experts have opined that suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship break-up or chronic pain and illness. These are the stark reality in the Gambian context.

Suicide is a major public health problem; according to reports it is in fact the third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds globally in 2021. Each year more than 720,000 people take their own life. It is the fourth leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds. Not only is each loss of life tragic in itself, but it also has profound and devastating effects on families and entire communities.

As far as the Islamic teachings are concern suicide is a sin and it is strictly forbidden in Islam. The taking of lives is solely the responsibility of Allah the Almighty. Human beings have beings entrusted their souls by God the Almighty for its care and safe keeping.

Allah the Almighty states in the Holy Qur’an:

وَلاَ تَقْتُلُواْ أَنفُسَكُم

‘And kill not yourselves. Surely, Allah is Merciful to you.’ (Holy Qur’an 4:30)

In most cases despair and hopelessness are the root causes of people taking their own live upon going through some economic, physical, and mental health issues. Notwithstanding, Allah the Almighty has guaranteed that he does not burden our souls what is beyond its capacity.

Allah the Almighty states:

لاَ يُكَلِّفُ اللّهُ نَفْسًا إِلاَّ وُسْعَهَا لَهَا

‘Allah burdens not any soul beyond its capacity.’ (Holy Qur’an 2:287)

Furthermore, just as the old adage says that ‘there is light at the end of every tunnel’ Allah the Almighty also promises us in the Holy Qur’an that there is ease after every hardship.

فَإِنَّ مَعَ الْعُسْرِ يُسْرًا إِنَّ مَعَ الْعُسْرِ يُسْرًا

Surely there is ease after hardship. Aye, surely there is ease after hardship. (Surah 94: 6-7)

The teachings of Islam make us understand that when we go through every kind of hardship as a form of trial our creator does not let us stand alone in the dark like lonely sheep. However, Allah the Almighty guide us and He has given us the antidote to difficulties i.e., we should seek his succor via prayers and patience.

Allah the Almighty states:

وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِّنَ الْخَوفْ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِّنَ الأَمَوَالِ وَالأنفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ

‘And We will try you with somewhat of fear and hunger and loss of wealth and lives, and fruits; but give glad tidings to the patient Who when a misfortune overtakes them, say Surely to Allah we belong and to Him shall we return.’ (Holy Quran, 2:157)

الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌ قَالُواْ إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

‘O ye who believe, seek help with patience and Prayer. Surely Allah is with the steadfast.’ (Holy Quran, 2:154)

Nevertheless, when we decide to end our own lives as a result of the trials, we go through then we tend to shut down the feasibility of the mercy of Allah the Almighty on us.

In fact, the founder of Islam the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) has also forbidden taken one’s own life. He said:

‘None of you should wish for death. If he is righteous, perhaps he may add to his good works, and if he is a sinner, possibly he may repent.’ (Sahih al-Bukhari, Book 75, Hadith 32)

He once stated: “Whoever commits suicide with a piece of iron will be punished with the same piece of iron in the Hell Fire.” (Sahih al-Bukhari, Kitab al-janaiz, Bab ma ja’a fi qatili n-nafs, Hadith 1363)

Similarly, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) is reported to have said, “A man was inflicted with wounds and he committed suicide, and so Allah said: ‘My slave has caused death on himself hurriedly, so I forbid Paradise for him.’” (Ibid.)

An incident from the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) also sheds further light on this. A man once fought bravely for the Muslims during a battle and was severely injured as a result. Unable to bear the pain, he committed suicide. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) informed his Companions that he was hell-bound. (Sahih al-Bukhari, Kitab al-jihadi was-sair, Bab inna Allaha yu’ayyidu d-dina bi r-rajuli l-fajir, Hadith 3062)

Although there is no decisive verdict in the Islamic jurisprudence that it is unlawful or forbidden to pray the Janazah (funeral procession) of a person who commits suicide. Nevertheless, in order to discourage the act, it is better that the imam or leading religious figures of the area do not pray the janazah of such a person. (Islamic Verdicts [Darussalam: 2002], Vol. 3, p. 140)

This is in line with the practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw), who also did not offer the janazah of such a person. (Sahih Muslim, Kitab al-jana’iz, Bab tarki s-salat ‘ala l-qatili nafsah, Hadith 978).

Co-authored by Alieu Fatty, Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at and Musa Bah, Seasoned writer, and Principal of Mbullum Ahmadiyya Muslim Senior Secondary and Basic Cycle School.

Alieu Fatty is the Assistant Editor of Al-Islam Monthly. He graduated from Jamia Ahmadiyya International Ghana (Ahmadiyya International University of Theology and Scholastic Sciences, Ghana) in 2024 and currently serves as a missionary and Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in The Gambia. He is presently stationed in Banjul/Kombo Area.

About Author:

Musa Bah is a member of the management board of Al-Islam Monthly. He is a graduate of Jamiatul Mubashireen Ghana – Ahmadiyya Muslim Missionaries Training College in 2003. He is an Imam and Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at the Gambia. He is a seasoned writer and human rights activist. He has authored at least six books. He currently serves as the Principal of Mbullum Ahmadiyya Muslim Upper Basic and Senior Secondary School.